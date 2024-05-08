It’s been a while since Disney has gone this long without putting a big-budget tentpole in theaters, but it is finally stepping into the blockbuster game in 2024 this weekend with 20th Century’s “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

Disney hasn’t been entirely absent from theaters this year, releasing the horror film “The First Omen” and bringing “Star Wars: Episode I” back for a 25th anniversary re-release. But last year’s strikes forced the delays of higher-profile titles like Pixar’s “Elio” and Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the latter of which is coming out at the end of July rather than the start of this month.