Kirk Medas, Reality TV Star Known for ‘Floribama Shore,’ Dies at 33

Kirk Medas, a reality TV star best known for his 4-year stint on MTV’s “Floribama Shore,” died Friday from liver failure, his father confirmed to TMZ. He was 33.

Medas had been hospitalized for around two weeks at the time of his death. The news comes just hours after his family announced he had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitus — an inflammation of the pancreas severe enough to cause tissue death. It’s not known how he developed the illness.

Medas’ “Floribama Shore” costar Aimee Hall paid tribute to him in a social media post, writing in part, “today we lost a brother, a best friend, and heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all trying to process this unimaginable loss. Kirk was the glue that held us all together. He loved each and every one of us so deeply, with a heart bigger than this world.”

“Me and Kirk started this journey together when we were just 24 years old, and from that moment on, we were family. We talked almost every single day. We worked together, we traveled together, we vacationed together—we did life together. He was there through every chapter, through every change, always ready to hold our hands and lift our spirits,” she said also.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for MTV said in a statement.

“Floribama Shore,” a successor to “Jersey Shore” that followed a group of 20-somethings living together in the Florida panhandle, debuted on MTV in 2017 and ran for 4 seasons. The 4th season aired in 2020 and the show was effectively on indefinite hiatus as of 2022.