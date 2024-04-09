Kirsten Dunst Says Her Son ‘Just Cares About Spider-Man, Not Me’ in Marvel Movie Rewatch

The “Civil War” actress might not always watch her own films, but her two children with Jesse Plemons sure do

Kirsten Dunst’s kids sound like two tough critics.

The “Civil War” actress and “Power of the Dog” Oscar nominee said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle on Tuesday that her youngest son, James, loves watching “Spider-Man” — but not because he cares that she’s in it.

“He doesn’t even know it’s me. He’s just like, I have red hair. You know what I mean? He just cares about Spider-Man, not me,” she said of her 3-year-old son with husband and fellow actor Jesse Plemons.

Still, that doesn’t stop the youngster from watching the 2002 Sony Pictures release from Sam Raimi on loop, for one scene in particular.

“James likes ‘Spider-Man,’ but he just really cares about the wrestling scene. I’ve had to rewind that scene a bunch because he loves to wrestle,” Dunst said.

Cagle then joked that it sounded like James might be itching for a Raimi follow-up to his “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

“Oh yeah, because a 3-year-old knows who Sam Raimi is,” Dunst quipped, adding that he doesn’t read Deadline.

The actress then revealed that her elder son, Ennis, used to love “Jumanji,” but his interest has faded.

“Now he’s over it. He liked ‘Jumanji’ while I was making ‘Civil War,’ and now he’s over it,” she said.

When asked if either of her children have seen “Civil War,” her new dystopian military drama from filmmaker Alex Garland, or Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning “Power of the Dog,” Dunst guffawed.

“My children? I’d get in trouble by like Child Protective Services, I think,” she joked.

Watch Dunst’s “Jess Cagle Show” interview segment in the video above.

