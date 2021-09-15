ABC News Producer Says Network Retaliated After Sexual Assault Accusation

ABC news producer Kirstyn Crawford said the network retaliated against her after she filed a complaint early this year accusing her former boss, Michael Corn (pictured above), of assault.

Crawford filed a lawsuit with her accusations last month, detailing not only her assault accusation, but her accusation against ABC that leadership knew it but did nothing. In an amended version filed Wednesday, she said that after she formally complained to ABC in February, she was not given the option to renew her three-year contract in July, as staffers with those types of contracts “typically” are. Instead, she said, she was offered a six-month extension with no raise.

A representative for ABC news did not immediately return requests for comment. Crawford’s lawyer said they have no further comment beyond the amended complaint.

Crawford’s complaint was filed in August, but ABC and parent company Disney have maintained silence on the sexual assault accusations leveled at former top “Good Morning America” producer Corn and what, if anything, they’re doing about them. The day after Crawford’s accusation became public, newly installed ABC News president Kim Godwin vowed in a widely reported staff meeting to secure an independent investigation.

Through a Disney spokesperson, ABC News did release one statement at the time: “We are committed to upholding a safe and supportive work environment and have a process in place that thoroughly reviews and addresses complaints that are made. ABC News disputes the claims made against it and will address this matter in court.”

Since the initial suit was filed, TheWrap has reached out to Disney for information on any possible independent investigation, as well as reports that ABC tried — and failed — to mediate with both Crawford and Jill McClain, another staffer who is supporting Crawford with her own allegation of assault against Corn. Corn, who departed ABC for Nexstar in April, denies inappropriate behavior with either woman.

Corn’s lawyer and Crawford’s lawyer have both provided statements and been responsive since the lawsuit was filed. ABC News representatives did announce earlier this month that Christine Brouwer was named executive broadcast producer of “GMA,” the program at the center of the case.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.