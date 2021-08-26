KISS Postpones Pennsylvania Show After Paul Stanley Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kiss has postponed a Pennsylvania stop in the band’s “End of the Road” tour after lead singer Paul Stanley tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stanley was fully vaccinated, and so was everyone else in the band and crew, the band said in a statement Thursday night.

“KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID,” the band’s Aug. 26 statement said. “More information about show dates will be made ASAP.”

Kiss also said that it’s been taking pretty intense precautions against the virus, which makes it a little more alarming that Stanley still somehow contracted it. “Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows,” the band added. “The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following CDC guidelines.”

Right now this show is the only one on Kiss’ packed final tour agenda to be postponed or canceled, but the news of Stanley testing positive has some fans on Twitter worried the entire tour might be scrapped. Recently several artists have opted to cancel tours rather than risk touring during the ongoing pandemic, including Stevie Knicks, Nine Inch Nails, Garth Brooks and BTS.

In a tweet Thursday night, Stanley said he’d had “flu-like symptoms” for a few days and repeatedly tested negative until he received a positive test result today. He also said he was “fine,” and that he wasn’t concerned about health risks from the virus.

PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 26, 2021

“A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative,” Stanley said. “As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.”