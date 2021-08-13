Watch Kit Harington Sing ‘Drops of Jupiter’ – Because He’s the Only ‘Tonight Show’ Guest Fallon Could Convince to Do It (Video)

If you’re looking for someone to take on a bizarre challenge that you have yet to get anyone else to agree to, look no further than “Game of Thrones” alum Kit Harington. Why? Well, Jimmy Fallon managed to convince the actor (NOT singer) to belt out the entirety of Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” (the show’s 1,500th episode) for no other reason than it’s a sketch idea he and his writers have had for more than six years that no other guest has ever agreed to.

So, yeah, sounds like the King in the North is down to try pretty much anything once. And once is enough when it comes to Harington singing “Drops of Jupiter,” for sure. Look, this man gives it all he has (which is appropriate, due to the fact the bit is called “Straight Up Goes for It”), but clearly has no business ever singing this — or maybe any song — again.

“Tonight is our 1,500th show. And in honor of that, something special is about to happen,” Fallon said while introducing the segment. “Years ago, we had an idea for a bit called ‘Straight Up Goes for It.’ It was a simple idea, we wanted somebody to come out and straight up sing ‘Drops of Jupiter’ by Train. That’s it, that’s the whole idea. The sketch has been our white whale. We’ve been pitching it for years. Dozens of people, famous people, that you know and love, both singers — they sing in movies, they dance, they sing, and they actually even have music out — they all passed on it. But not tonight, tonight that changes because we finally have someone who has the guts to do it. He doesn’t play the piano by the way. And he doesn’t even really know how to sing. But he’s doing it because he’s cool and he’s funny and he gets it.”

Watch “Eternals” star Harington straight up go for it in the video above.