‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Host Gordon Ramsay Roasts Diner With Fine-Dining Dreams: ‘That Is a Slurry of S–t’ (Exclusive Video)

TheWrap can exclusively share a savage look into the return of “Kitchen Nightmares” on Fox. In the clip, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has some prime insults for a diner that’s attempting fine dining.

This time around, the restaurant Ramsay is taking under his wing is a diner. The second he lays eyes on his plate of coq au vin, he looks both scared and disappointed. A braised chicken dish, the French recipe is typically made with red wine, onions, garlic, butter and mushrooms. Basically, it’s the exact opposite of what you would expect from a place known for BLTs and fries.

“Oh my Lord, this chicken wasn’t cooked in the last 24 hours,” Ramsay says in the clip. After taking a single bite, he declares the dish a “slurry of s–t.”

The homemade tortellinis don’t fare much better. “Why would anyone attempt to do something that is so fine dining in a f–king diner?” Ramsay asks. Watch the full clip above.

Based on the British show of a similar name, “Kitchen Nightmares” first debuted on Fox in 2007. Each episode follows Ramsay as he tries to help a struggling restaurant get back on its feet. The problems range from questionable cooking and bad service to poor marketing, but one thing remains the same: Ramsay pulls no punches.

Fox’s original iteration of “Kitchen Nightmares” concluded in 2014 when Ramsay announced he was ending the show in both the U.S. and the U.K. “I’ve had a phenomenal 10 years making 123 episodes, 12 seasons, shot across two continents, watched by tens of millions of people and sold to over 150 countries. It’s been a blast but it’s time to call it a day,” Ramsay wrote at the time.

Now the series is set to return to Fox after being off the air for nine years. Season 8 promises new disastrous kitchens and new jaw-dropping makeovers.

Though the genre of business improvement shows is nothing new, “Kitchen Nightmares” paved the way for a new spin on this classic formula. Ramsay’s intense, no-nonsense demeanor led to several other makeover shows that would go on to follow the series’ formula, including John Taffer’s “Bar Rescue,” Ramsay’s own “Hotel Hell” and Tabatha Coffey’s “Tabatha’s Salon Makeover.”