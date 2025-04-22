KMR Agency Chief Mark Measures Charged With Stealing $1.8 Million From 160 Actors

Talent agent and Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates (KMR) agency chief Mark Measures has been charged for allegedly stealing $1.8 million from 160 actors, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. announced on Tuesday.

Measure, 60, of Los Angeles, is also accused of stealing approximately $26,000 in wages from employees at KMR’s New York City office between June 23, 2021, and March 22, 2024.

Both Measures and the agency itself have been charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree, three counts of grand larceny in the second degree, 28 counts of grand larceny in the third degree, five counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree and three counts of petit larceny.

“As alleged, Mark Measures and KMR stole approximately $1.8 million from 160 hardworking actors, many of whom were balancing other jobs to stay afloat while pursuing their acting careers,” DA Bragg said in a statement. “These defendants also stole thousands of dollars from his employees by taking wages that were meant to be invested in their retirement accounts. Rather than pay the actors and employees, the defendants used their hard-earned money to fund his lavish lifestyle.”

The statement continued: “KMR repeatedly offered multiple excuses for the late payments, including blaming the bank (for issues they created themselves), earthquakes, power blackouts, sick employees and mail delays. Measures personally called or emailed many actors, assuring them that they would be paid and never disputing the amounts owed. He ultimately ceased communications with the actors altogether.”