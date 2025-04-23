Kneecap’s Anti-Israel Coachella Show Roils Music Industry, Jewish Groups: Multiple Warnings ‘Totally Ignored’

Organizers were reportedly blindsided by the hip-hop trio’s “Fuck Israel” display – but one advocacy group says it sounded the alarm days in advance

DJ Provai from Irish Hip Hop trio Kneecap performs during the 2025 Coachella festival wearing Palestinian colored-ski mask (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Coachella organizers were warned in advance by multiple people that the Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap would take an aggressive anti-Israel stance when they were booked at the festival but failed to act, according to music industry insiders who spoke to TheWrap after “Fuck Israel” messages and chanting dominated the group’s act last weekend.

“Goldenvoice and AEG are claiming they were blindsided by the band and had no clue,” Ari Ingel, executive director of pro-Israel entertainment nonprofit Creative Community for Peace, told The Wrap on Tuesday. “This is a lie. They knew, and they refused to act.”

The concert organizer Goldenvoice and its owner AEG did not return multiple attempts by TheWrap to respond.

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

