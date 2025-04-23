Kneecap’s Anti-Israel Coachella Show Roils Music Industry, Jewish Groups: Multiple Warnings ‘Totally Ignored’

Coachella organizers were warned in advance by multiple people that the Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap would take an aggressive anti-Israel stance when they were booked at the festival but failed to act, according to music industry insiders who spoke to TheWrap after “Fuck Israel” messages and chanting dominated the group’s act last weekend.

“Goldenvoice and AEG are claiming they were blindsided by the band and had no clue,” Ari Ingel, executive director of pro-Israel entertainment nonprofit Creative Community for Peace, told The Wrap on Tuesday. “This is a lie. They knew, and they refused to act.”

The concert organizer Goldenvoice and its owner AEG did not return multiple attempts by TheWrap to respond.