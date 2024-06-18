“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” — the next “Game of Thrones” prequel from HBO — has cast “True Detective: Night Country” alum Finn Bennett.

He is among the five new additions announced Tuesday: Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen and Bennett as Aerion Targaryen.

The upcoming spin-off also announced Sarah Adina Smith (“Lessons in Chemistry”) is on board to direct three of the six episodes for the first season as production is now underway in Belfast. Owen Harris was previously confirmed as director for the remaining three episodes.

The series is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novella “The Hedge Knight” and follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) on their adventures across Westeros. The official logline reads:

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin and Ira Parker are serving as writers and executive producers for the series. Other EPs include Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Sarah Bradshaw and Harris.

HBO is likely looking to stay in the “Game of Thrones” business for some time. The recent Season 2 debut of “House of the Dragon” gave Max its biggest single-day audience to date.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is set to premiere in 2025.