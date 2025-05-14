‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Shifts Premiere to 2026

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – the latest “Game of Thrones” spinoff – has shifted its release to early 2026, the network announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation on Wednesday.

No official release date has been set, though WBD previously teased a late 2025 premiere for the offshoot of George R.R. Martin’s hit franchise. The delay was revealed in a first look at the series that screened exclusively during the presentation. The trailer ended with a title card that read “2026.” Before that, HBO president and CEO Casey Bloys hinted at a winter release for the show — meaning it will likely premiere early in the year.

The series is based off a collection of novellas from author George R.R. Martin that follows the adventures and misadventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and his young squire Egg — who becomes the future King Aegon V Targaryen. It takes place 90 years before “Game of Thrones.” It stars Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg.

Here is the official logline: “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The first season of the show will run for six episodes.

Alongside Claffey and Ansell, the cast includes Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, and Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen.