Kourtney Kardashian revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday that she had to undergo what she called an “urgent fetal surgery” to save her unborn son’s life. She and her child are doing well as she’s left the hospital and is in recovery.

She also thanked husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for postponing dates on the band’s European leg of its tour to be by her side.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian said. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

The news comes less than a week after Blink-182 announced Friday they would be postponing shows in the European leg of their tour due to drummer Barker’s unnamed “urgent family matter.”

In her post Wednesday, Kardashian said she wasn’t anticipating the procedure.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She then ended her post, saying, “Praise be to God” before assuring that her baby was doing fine.

“Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” Kardashian concluded.

The reality star’s current pregnancy marks her first child with Barker. She shares her three children (Mason, Penelope and Reign) with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.