‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Jumps Back to No. 1 on Netflix as Soundtrack Burns Up Billboard

The sensation that is “KPop Demon Hunters” is showing no signs of slowing down — in its third full week of release on Netflix, the animated film jumped to the No. 1 slot once again with 24.2 million views. That’s as many views as the film got in its first week of release, showing that subscribers are catching on to the viral hit as its soundtrack dominates the Billboard charts.

Oh yes, “Golden” — one of many bops featured in this story of a KPop trio who make music and hunt demons — is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts. The soundtrack logged 96.3 million streams in its third week.

The Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation original is officially one of the streamer’s biggest movie hits of the year.

Elsewhere, the debut of Lena Dunham’s “Too Much” — her first TV series since HBO’s “Girls” — failed to crack the Netflix Top 10 in its first weekend of release. That’s despite positive reviews and swooning over series star Will Sharpe, but a slow climb may see the show appear in next week’s charts.

“The Sandman” Season 2 topped the English TV list with 5.9 million views in its first weekend, while Season 1 resurfaced in the No. 7 slot.

“Squid Game” Season 3 remained atop the Non-English TV list with another 15.9 million views.

See the full charts for the week of July 7 below.



English Films Top 10 List – Week of July 7:

KPop Demon Hunters Madea’s Destination Wedding The Old Guard 2 Trainwreck: The Real Project X The Old Guard Infinite Plane Grown Ups 2 Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie The Quick and the Dead



English TV Top 10 – Week of July 7:

The Sandman: Season 2 The Waterfront: Season 1 Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 1 7 Bears: Limited Series Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 RAW: 2025: July 7, 2025 The Sandman: Season 1 Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 1923: Season 1 Ms. Rachel: Season 1



Non-English Films Top 10 List – Week of July 7:

Brick Almost Cops Ziam Aap Jaisa Koi Thug Life Raid 2 My Love Will Make You Disappear K.O. A Brother and 7 Siblings Exterritorial



Non-English TV Top 10 List – Week of July 7: