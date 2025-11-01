‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singer Rei Ami Says She’s ‘Waiting for the Call’ About the Sequel

“I feel really privileged to be a part of it,” the singer adds

Rei Ami attends Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Rei Ami, who served as the singing voice for the character Zoey for “KPop Demon Hunters,” revealed she was in the dark when it came to a possible sequel.

On Friday, the Korean-American singer attended Heidi Klum’s 24th Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, where she took a moment to address the global phenomenon and the chatter regarding a potential sequel.

“I’m waiting for the call, just like you,” she said to E! News. “You’re gonna find out when I do, so we’ll chat then.”

Though, she made it clear she couldn’t be prouder to have been a part of the cast, calling “KPop Demon Hunters” a “cultural phenomenon.” So much so, she even dressed up as one of the characters for Klum’s bash. Her co-star Ejae, who provided the singing voice for Rumi, also dressed as one of the film’s characters.

“I’m so honored and in awe,” she added , “and just truly humbled by the power of music and good art and how it can really, truly—it sounds so cliché—change the world. That’s exactly what this film and this soundtrack did, and it brought so much hope and light into such a dim, grim world, and I feel really privileged to be a part of it.”

“KPop Demon Hunters” released on Netflix back in June and went on to become the most-watched original title in the streamer’s history, achieving over 325 million views in its first 91 days.

The film stars Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Daniel Dae Kim and Ken Jeong, among others.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is available to stream on Netflix.

"Kpop Demon Hunters" (Credit: Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation)
Read Next
'KPop Demon Hunters' Returns to Theaters on Halloween Weekend

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Comments