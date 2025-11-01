‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singer Rei Ami Says She’s ‘Waiting for the Call’ About the Sequel

Rei Ami, who served as the singing voice for the character Zoey for “KPop Demon Hunters,” revealed she was in the dark when it came to a possible sequel.

On Friday, the Korean-American singer attended Heidi Klum’s 24th Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, where she took a moment to address the global phenomenon and the chatter regarding a potential sequel.

“I’m waiting for the call, just like you,” she said to E! News. “You’re gonna find out when I do, so we’ll chat then.”

Though, she made it clear she couldn’t be prouder to have been a part of the cast, calling “KPop Demon Hunters” a “cultural phenomenon.” So much so, she even dressed up as one of the characters for Klum’s bash. Her co-star Ejae, who provided the singing voice for Rumi, also dressed as one of the film’s characters.

“I’m so honored and in awe,” she added , “and just truly humbled by the power of music and good art and how it can really, truly—it sounds so cliché—change the world. That’s exactly what this film and this soundtrack did, and it brought so much hope and light into such a dim, grim world, and I feel really privileged to be a part of it.”

“KPop Demon Hunters” released on Netflix back in June and went on to become the most-watched original title in the streamer’s history, achieving over 325 million views in its first 91 days.

The film stars Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Daniel Dae Kim and Ken Jeong, among others.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is available to stream on Netflix.