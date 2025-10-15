Kris Jenner Praises Kim Kardashian’s ‘Unbelievable’ Performance in ‘All’s Fair’: ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’ | Video

Kris Jenner teased Kim Kardashian’s upcoming performance in Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair,” noting her daughter is “just magic” in the legal drama.

Jenner — who executive produced the Hulu series alongside Murphy, Kardashian and others — weighed in on her second oldest’s acting chops during Tuesday’s appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“[To] watch not only Kim come alive and [be] just magic as an actress — she’s unbelievable in this series,” the reality TV veteran told host Amanda Hirsch. “And Ryan surrounded her with some of the greatest talent in the world. The cast is phenomenal.”

Per Jenner, Kardashian’s “All’s Fair” castmates, including Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close, all “embraced” the SKIMS founder as she took on a leading role for the drama.

“They love her. They are so generous and kind with her,” Jenner went on. “And it’s been such a joy to watch her be so nourished on a set. And then, how she grew because somebody was so kind to her. I’m sure she’s learned so much from them.”

While Jenner may be biased given her investment in the show (in more ways than one), she defended that she’s “never seen anything like it” — confessing she’s already begged Murphy for more episodes.

Word of Kardashian’s casting in “All’s Fair” broke back in December 2023, after she appeared in Season 12 of “American Horror Story,” another Murphy series.

Kardashian received mixed reviews for her portrayal of publicist (and secret witch) Siobhan Corbyn — with many critics defending at the time that the reality TV star was better than expected.

Will Kardashian impress again? If you believe her mother, she just might.

You can listen to Jenner’s full “Not Skinny But Not Fat” episode in the video above.

“All’s Fair” premieres Nov. 4 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Hulu on Disney+ globally.