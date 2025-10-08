Sarah Paulson Serves Up Kim Kardashian’s Divorce and Makes an Enemy of Glenn Close in ‘All’s Fair’ Trailer

Despite the united front of female divorce attorneys in Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama series “All’s Fair,” which premieres on Nov. 4, the boutique firm finds its antagonist in Sarah Paulson’s Carrington Lane, who serves up divorce news to Kim Kardashian’s Allura Grant in the new trailer.

“Guess who’s here with me right now,” Carrington tells Allura via conference call as the camera pans towards Allura’s husband. “Chase, say ‘bye, bye’ to your future ex-wife. See you in court, you poor, discarded —” Carrington says before Allura forcefully slams down the phone.

“Let’s light her on fire,” Glenn Close’s character instructs Allura. What follows is a tense legal battle between Paulson’s Carrington and the entire divorce firm, which also includes attorneys played by Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Teyana Taylor, and gets heated enough for Carrington to climb across the conference room table to call Allura “infertile” and “career-obsessed.”

Carrington seems to stand for the opposite of the female-driven firm, as she assures Chase (Matthew Noszka) that he is the victim and that every tear he sheds is equivalent to “$100k in your pocket.”

“Make it rain,” she further instructs.

While Allura’s divorce seems to carry through as the show’s main storyline, “All’s Fair” will welcome a handful of guest stars, including Brooke Shields, Grace Gummer and Judith Light, as women seeking help in their divorce cases.

“I tell my clients everyday, you never really know a person,” Allura notes.

The official logline is as follows: “A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it.”

“All’s Fair” debuts its first three episodes on Nov. 4, with new episodes dropping Thursdays on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.