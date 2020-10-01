Kris Jenner Denies ‘Absurd’ Sexual Harassment, Discrimination Allegations in Former Security Guard’s Lawsuit

Kris Jenner is being sued for sexual harassment and employment discrimination by a former security guard who says the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch displayed “a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact” during his time working for the family, allegations which Jenner is denying.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last month, says Jenner harassed her former security guard Marc McWilliams throughout the year he was employed by the family. He also says he was later fired by the security company in retaliation for his complaints about the behavior.

The alleged harassment included “comments directed at Plaintiff of an overt sexual nature, comments directed at Plaintiff’s physical appearance, comments inquiring as to Plaintiff’s sexual activities,” as well as unwanted physical contact.

McWilliams said he repeatedly asked Jenner to stop the behavior and reported it to the security company’s human resources department but no action was taken.

Jenner’s lawyer Martin Singer denied the allegations in a statement, calling them “absurd” and “contrary to easily confirmed facts.” He said Jenner and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, who is also named as a defendent in the suit, “intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.”

Also Read: 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' to End in 2021

“Kris never acted inappropriately toward him,” the statement read. “The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later. Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so.”

According to the filing, Jenner’s alleged mistreatment of McWilliams began shortly after he started working with the family in May 2017. McWilliams says Jenner displayed “a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct” until he was suspended from Jenner’s employ in Sept. 2018 and ultimately fired by the security company a year later.

“Defendants ignored Plaintiff’s complaints concerning the above-referenced misconduct. Instead, defendants and each of them began to harass Plaintiff by sending Plaintiff unwarranted disciplinary messages, and defendants falsely claiming that Plaintiff was not fully performing Plaintiff’s job duties in a reasonable manner,” the filing stated.

McWilliams is seeking “punitive and exemplary damages in an amount as yet unascertained but sufficient to punish and make an example of defendants, and each of them.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.