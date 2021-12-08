Kristen Bell Unravels in First Teaser for Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’ (Video)

Kristen Bell is a woman hilariously unhinged in the first teaser for Netflix’s “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.” (Yeah, we’re going to need to start discussing how to abbreviate the title for this darkly comedic limited series before it debuts Jan. 28.)

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” is created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, and described as “a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.”

In the preview, which you can view here and via the video above, Bell’s Anna is quite literally your stereotypical woman at the center of a domestic thriller, with every possible trope of the genre being dialed up to 11 for “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” (“TWITHATSFTGITW”?)

Anna thinks she sees the murder of, you guessed it, a girl who she sees in the window in the house across the street from hers. But when she calls the police, they arrive to tell her that nothing has happened and give her the basic “crazy lady” treatment.

The bit continues as Bell drinks glass after giant glass of wine, drops several ceramic dishes in shock, and talks to her therapist (who is labeled “Therapist” on her iPhone caller ID) about the dangers of drinking giant glasses of wine and mixing them with pills because it can “contribute to the hallucinations” — while she’s actively mixing her giant glasses of wine with pills and possibly hallucinating.

“I just feel like I’m falling apart,” Anna says. “Like a house of cards. Like a sandcastle and the tide is coming. Like a rickety chair. Or an old jalopy, I don’t know,” cutting herself off before the teaser concludes with the title card and reveal of its Jan. 28 premiere date.

Here’s the official description for the show, courtesy of Netflix: “For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”

The cast for the show also includes Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

Ramras, Davidson, Dorf and Bell executive produce the limited series alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions.