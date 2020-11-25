Yes, Kristen Stewart Watched ‘The Crown’ Before Playing Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ (Video)

Kristen Stewart is gearing up to play Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biopic “Spencer,” due to shoot early next year, and to prepare for the role she’s turned to another Di-heavy source of material for assistance: Netflix’s “The Crown.”
“I feel really lucky to have ‘The Crown’ because I’ve emotionally invested in people that to me feel — like, I know that they’re real people, and there’s ample material to reinforce that and sort of remind yourself of that — but now I feel this emotional attachment to these characters and I have this accompaniment that I can go to sleep with and feel like, ‘Oh, God, I already I already have feelings about these people,'” Stewart told TheWrap. “That speaks to the show’s credit.”
But while she’s a fan of the show, she’s also happy that it doesn’t overlap tonally or time-wise with her upcoming film.
“Spencer” will look at Princess Diana over the course of one of her final Christmas holidays with the House of Windsor in their legendary Sandringham estate. Steven Knight wrote the screenplay. The fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown” introduces us to a young Diana Spencer, before she was the princess we all knew and loved, through her courtship with Prince Charles and the early years of their tumultuous marriage. “The Crown’s” depiction of Diana (played by Emma Corrin) also focuses heavily on her struggle with bulimia nervosa.
Season 4 of “The Crown” ends in 1990, while “Spencer” takes place in the early 1990s.
“Luckily, there’s no overlap time-wise, and also historically, and tonally, they’re very different, so I’m really cool with it,” she said. “There’s this idea that it could be horrible that we had like two of the same things at the same time. But they do feel so different.”
Stewart is getting ready to head to London for a late January production start, and is aware that the ever-changing landscape due to the coronavirus might impact production. However, she says she’s impatient to get started.
“Luckily, it’s such a contained movie that our quarantine is going to be really particular and we’re going to have a tiny little bubble,” she said. “I really hope that nothing gets in our way and messes that up because I’m very much raring to go on, like not in a bad way at all, but I’m like, ‘oh, man, I can’t wait another month!’ I really want to just eat that and have it off the plate. I’d really like that to be behind me, even though I can’t wait to see how it goes!”
9 Actresses Who've Played Princess Diana - Or Soon Will (Photos)
The momentous life and tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, seems to never grow old for Hollywood. From "The Crown" to the upcoming film "Spencer," three actresses are currently lined up to play the People's Princess -- and several more have tried their hand at playing her in the past. From Kristen Stewart to Emma Corrin, here are nine ladies who have -- or will -- play Lady Di.
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Corrin has been cast as Lady Diana Spencer in Season 4 of Netflix's royal drama and has already been spotted dressed in the princess' famous pink polka dot dress and matching hat. The new season will premiere in November.
Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"
For Seasons 5 and 6, Debicki will step in as an older version of the People's Princess and former wife of Prince Charles before she died tragically in a 1997 car crash.
Getty
Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"
Stewart will be the next to portray Princess Diana on film in Pablo Larrain's upcoming film, which follows the princess over the weekend that she decides to split from Charles and give up her future as queen consort of England.
Getty
Naomi Watts - "Diana"
This 2013 film didn't get great reviews, but it does feature Naveen Andrews as a heart surgeon that Diana had an affair with, so it has that going for it.
Via YouTube
Julie Cox - "Princess in Love"
This 1996 film also focuses on one of Diana's affairs, this time on a tryst with her former riding instructor, James Hewitt.
via YouTube
Genevieve O'Reilly - "Diana: Last Days of a Princess"
TLC's docu-drama featured O'Reilly as Diana in dramatic reenactments paired with interviews telling the true story behind her last days. The film was timed to the 10th anniversary of her death in 2007.
TLC
Amy Seccombe - "Diana: A Tribute to the People’s Princess "
This 1998 TV movie tells the story of the princess' last year of life, from her romantic relationships to her battle with the press.
via YouTube
Lesley Harcourt - "William & Catherine: A Royal Romance"
Harcourt played Diana in this 2011 Hallmark Channel movie about Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Hallmark
Serena Scott Thomas - "Diana: Her True Story"
This 1993 NBC and Sky One TV movie is based on the book by the same name by Andrew Morton.
via YouTube
