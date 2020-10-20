Kristen Stewart’s ‘Happiest Season’ to Debut on Hulu Next Month

Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to Clea DuVall’s LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com “Happiest Season,” and will debut the film on the platform on Nov. 25.

Sony Pictures and eOne co-financed the film and will retain the distribution rights in Canada and the rest of the world — overseas plans and theatrical releases will be finalized in coming weeks.

“Happiest Season” stars Kristen Stewart as Abby, who meets her girlfriend Harper’s (Mackenzie Davis) family for the first time at Harper’s annual family Christmas dinner. However, she soon realizes that Harper kept their relationship a secret from her family, and Abby begins to question their relationship.

DuVall also wrote the screenplay with Mary Holland. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klauser produced, while Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy serve as executive producers. Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen also star.

“I am beyond grateful to Hulu for providing an incredible home for ‘Happiest Season,’ and I’ll forever cherish my journey with Sony Pictures who felt just as strongly as I did about the value of bringing the first major LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com to audiences,” DuVall said. “I’m hopeful that this universal story, told through a unique lens, will join the long list of holiday classics that continue to bring all of us so much joy and happiness.”

Brian Kendig, Director of Content Acquisition at Hulu, added: “With its all-star cast and modern storytelling, ‘Happiest Season’ brings yet another breakthrough film to Hulu that we know our viewers will love. We are honored to be the streaming home of this fresh and funny romantic comedy that explores love, family and acceptance this holiday season.”

“Happiest Season” had an intended theatrical release date for Nov. 25. The coronavirus pandemic has upended the release calendar as movie theaters remain closed.