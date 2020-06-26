Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ About Princess Diana Acquired by Neon, Topic Studios

Cannes 2020: Actress will play Lady Di in Pablo Larraín’s film

| June 26, 2020 @ 1:41 PM Last Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 2:00 PM
Kristen Stewart Princess Diana

Photo credit: Getty Images

Neon and Topic Studios have acquired the U.S. rights to Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, out of the virtual Cannes market for $4 million, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders,” “Taboo”) wrote the screenplay, and production is set to begin in early 2021. Larraín (“Jackie”) is producing alongside Juan de Dios Larraín through their Fabula banner.  Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster are also producing.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon alongside Ryan Heller for Topic Studios with CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. FilmNation Entertainment is handling international rights. The film was introduced to buyers at the Cannes virtual market. The film will be released by Neon — a release date will be announced soon. 

Also Read: Kristen Stewart to Play Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's 'Spencer'

“Spencer” will look at Princess Diana over the course of one of her final Christmas holidays with the House of Windsor in their legendary Sandringham estate.

Neon has been aggressive at recent festivals, acquiring hot projects like “Palm Springs” (in collaboration with Hulu) in a record-breaking deal, as well as the hot documentary “Spaceship Earth” at Sundance this year. The distributor, founded by Tom Quinn and Tim League in 2017, is also coming off the success of “Parasite,” which won Best Picture as well as Best International Feature Film at the Oscars this year. Topic Studios’ credits include “Spotlight” and “The Fight.”

Also Read: 'Seberg' Film Review: Kristen Stewart Captures the Spirit of a Martyred Icon

Stewart most recently starred in “Seberg” and “Charlie’s Angels” as well as “Underwater” and is currently in post-production for “Happiest Season” alongside Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy. Larraín’s credits include “Jackie,” which was about Jackie Kennedy, as well as “Ema” and “Neruda.”

Larraín is represented by CAA and Management 360, while Stewart is represented by WME, McKuin Frankel Whitehead, LLP, and Viewpoint. Knight is represented by United Agents and Nelson Davis.

The Evolution of Kristen Stewart: From 'Panic Room' to 'Twilight' to 'Seberg' (Photos)

  • Kristen Stewart
  • IFC
  • Columbia
  • Buena Vista
  • Showtime
  • 20th Century Fox
  • MGM
  • Columbia
  • Warner Bros.
  • 7-57 Releasing
  • Paramount Vantage
  • Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Magnolia Pictures
  • Summit
  • Miramax
  • Destination Films
  • Apparition
  • kristen stewart snow white and the huntsman Universal
  • IFC
  • IFC
  • A24
  • Lionsgate
  • Saban Films
  • Universal
  • Amazon
  • Charlie's Angels Sony
  • Kristen Stewart Underwater 20th Century Fox
1 of 28

The indie film darling has seamlessly transitioned from child star to leading lady, whose films have grossed more than $4.3 billion worldwide

It's hard to believe that Kristen Stewart never thought about being an actress when she was a little kid. That all changed at the ripe old age of 8 when an agent spotted her singing in a school Christmas pageant… and it's been a steady climb to international fame and fortune ever since. With a French Oscar on her mantle and the distinction of being the youngest actress ever honored at the New York Film Festival, her films have earned more than $4.3 billion worldwide. Here's a look at Kristen Stewart's evolution on film.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE