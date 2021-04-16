“Bridesmaids” writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are set to write a film centered on Cinderella’s evil stepsisters for Disney, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Wiig and Mumolo, who recently teamed on the comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” will write the script for the still untitled, live-action film, though they’re not starring in the film, which is still in early development.

Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for their Gloria Sanchez Productions will produce the untitled evil stepsisters movie.

Also Read: 'Barb & Star' Film Review: Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Go to Cloud Cuckoo Land

The project will be a fairy tale musical that imagines “Cinderella” as told through the point of view of Cinderella’s two evil stepsisters. The film will span from their early childhood to beyond the events of Cinderella getting married to Prince Charming.

Disney turned “Cinderella” into a live-action remake in 2015 with the film starring Lily James and Sophie McShera and Holliday Grainger as the two stepsisters Drisella and Anastasia. Since then, Disney has been in the works on a number of projects centered around the villains or supporting characters in the Disney universe, including the two “Maleficent” films, the upcoming “Cruella” starring Emma Stone and a TV series for Disney+ called “Gaston and LeFou” about the “Beauty and the Beast” baddies.

The “SNL” alum Wiig was also recently seen on screen in “Wonder Woman 1984.” Mumolo will next be seen alongside Kirsten Bell in the heist movie “Queenpins.”

Mumolo is represented by UTA, Thruline and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Wiig is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Deadline first reported the news.