Kristin Cavallari’s E! Reality Show to End Amid Her Divorce From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari announced this week that her E! reality show would come to an end following the announcement of her divorce from husband Jay Cutler.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari,'” Cavallari wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys”

The series, which debuted in 2018 and ran for three seasons, centered on the “The Hills” alum and the employees of at her Uncommon James store in Nashville. Cutler, a former NFL quarterback, was also featured prominently.

Cavallari and Cutler married in 2013 and share three children. The couple announced their divorce last month, describing the decision as a “loving conclusion.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the couple said at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”