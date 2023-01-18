Kristin Chenoweth opened up about her “long-standing injuries” from an accident on the set of CBS’ “The Good Wife” in 2012.

During an interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Monday, she spoke about her new book, “I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thought,” and specifically the new details of the incident and her lingering regret that she took no legal action against the network.

“I didn’t do it out of fear and anxiety. Don’t ever let fear rule your life,” Chenoweth said. “I have long-standing injuries from that. I wish I had listened to my dad. He said, ‘You’re going to want to do this.’ We’re not the ‘suing family,’ but when you’re practically killed…”

The actress, who was acting in a recurring role on Season 4 of the series, discussed how that falling lighting equipment struck her, hitting her in the face. It threw her into a curb, leaving her with a “seven-inch skull fracture” and “cracked” teeth and ribs. She was hospitalized immediately after.

“I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, ‘We’re losing the light.’ I heard, ‘Action!’ And I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital],” Chenoweth said.

In a moment of levity, Chenoweth recounted the unlikely thing that “saved” her life that day: her metal hair extensions.

“It made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, ‘What are these metal things?’ I said, ‘They’re hair extensions.’ And he said, ‘They’ve saved your life.’”

“So, anyone who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health,” she quipped.

During the interview, Chenoweth also revealed that the network had not reached out to her since the release of her book.

A New York City Fire Department representative said a woman injured on set suffered “minor injuries.” Chenoweth later released a statement announncing her departure from “The Good Wife” to focus on her recovery.

“It is with deep regret I inform everyone that due to my injuries I am unable to return to ‘The Good Wife’ at this time,” Chenoweth said. “Getting better slowly and thank you everyone for your concern.”

