Akela Cooper at the 'M3gan' premiere

‘M3GAN’ Screenwriter Akela Cooper Says She Hopes Her Killer Doll Success Can ‘Open the Door’ for Minority Genre Writers

by | January 18, 2023 @ 7:00 AM

The writer of Universal’s latest horror hit discusses how her killer doll movie stood out from the likes of ”Child’s Play“

Thanks to strong reviews, a buzzy trailer and young fans celebrating the film on TikTok, “M3GAN” is about to top $100 million worldwide. The Gerard Johnstone-directed film was sold as yet another horror team-up between Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster, with both moguls now famous enough among horror fans for such a pitch to qualify as akin to Steven Spielberg and George Lucas uniting for “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The film’s not-so-secret weapon, however, is its screenwriter Akela Cooper. The self-professed genre nerd isn’t yet a household name, but she may be on her way to becoming one.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

