Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s ‘Night Swim’ Dated for January 2024

Universal is wasting little time scheduling another horror title from James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Pictures. “Night Swim,” an original horror film starring Wyatt Russell (“Overlord”) and Kerry Condon (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), has been slated for theatrical release on Jan. 19, 2024.

The picture is based on a 2014 short film from Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst and centers on a “hidden source of terror in an iconic backyard swimming pool.” Both filmmakers will co-write and co-direct the feature-film adaptation, with Wan and Blum serving as producers.

The film will be executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan’s Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blum’s Blumhouse. “Night Swim” will share a release date with Paramount’s animated adventure “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” which features the voices of Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Bowen Yang and Leah Lewis.

Fresh off the boffo success of “M3GAN,” an acclaimed and buzzy $12 million-budgeted horror film which earned nearly $46 million worldwide in its opening weekend, Universal has quickly planted its flag in a key early 2024 release date. “Night Swim” has been, a year in advance, positioned as another potentially event-sized horror property boasting a simple-yet-primal high concept and marquee producers.

Wyatt Russell recently played a less-than-idealized version of Captain America, eventually renamed U.S. Agent, in Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” while Condon is earning award season buzz for her supporting role in “Inisherin.”