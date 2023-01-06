How to Watch ‘M3GAN': Is the Horror Comedy Streaming?

Say hello to M3GAN, the lifelike companion that levels up the horrors of “Chucky” and “Annabelle” through the anxieties of AI.

“M3GAN” follows roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) who gifts a life-size AI doll to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw) after a tragedy suddenly puts Cady’s guardianship in Gemma’s hands. Though Cady and M3GAN hit it off as best friends, Gemma begins to worry if she has created something — or someone — too powerful to be stopped.

The highly anticipated flick also made a splash with a mesmerizing viral dance sequence — which was given an encore performance with eight M3GANs during its December premiere.

Here’s how to watch “M3GAN” when it comes out Friday, Jan. 6.

Is “M3GAN” in theaters or streaming?

The horror comedy hits theaters nationally Jan. 6, though it is not available to stream at this time. The only way to see it is to go to a movie theater. Check your local listings.

Since “M3gan” is a Universal Pictures release, it will likely be streaming on Peacock sometime between the next 30-90 days.

What is “M3GAN” about?

After 8-year-old Cady loses her parents in a tragic accident, her guardianship is passed over to her aunt, Gemma, a toy company roboticist who delivers a cutting-edge innovation in the hopes of mitigating Cady’s loneliness and loss through a life-size AI doll called M3GAN. While M3GAN and Cady become fast friends and begin to mend Cady’s grief, things take a sinister turn when M3GAN becomes a bit too protective, leading to violent outbursts and calculated attacks on anyone she perceives as an opponent.

Who is in the “M3GAN” cast?

Amie Donald stars M3GAN on-screen while Jenna Davis takes on the voice of M3GAN alongside Allison Williams, who plays Gemma, and Violet McGraw, who plays Cady. Other notable cast include Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Arlo Green, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

Watch the “M3GAN” trailer: