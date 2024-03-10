‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Wins Over Families With $58 Million Box Office Launch

“Dune: Part Two” also has a spectacular second weekend as it crosses $150 million in domestic grosses

Kung Fu Panda 4
DreamWorks Animation

Universal/DreamWorks’ “Kung Fu Panda 4” is keeping the March box office rebound humming with a $58.3 million opening weekend from 4,035 theaters.

It’s the highest opening weekend for DreamWorks Animation since the pandemic, topping the $55 million start of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” in February 2019 and topping the $41.2 million opening of “Kung Fu Panda 3” in 2016.

In fact, if “Kung Fu Panda 4” can overperform on Sunday and push its final opening total past $60 million, it will be the first DreamWorks Animation film to do so since “Madagascar 3” back in 2012.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

