‘Kung Fu’ Reboot, ‘Republic of Sarah’ Get Premiere Dates at The CW

The CW announced premiere dates for new dramas “Kung Fu” and “The Republic of Sarah” on Wednesday, along with season premiere dates for three of its other returning series.

The Olivia Liang-led “Kung Fu” reboot will join the network’s lineup on Wednesday, April 7, leading into a new episode of “Nancy Drew,” which is currently in its second season. “Riverdale,” which currently airs on Wednesday nights, will go on hiatus and return with the second half of its fifth season on Wednesday, July 7.

“Republic of Sarah,” starring Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell, will debut on Monday, June 14, airing after “All American.”

Additional premieres dates announced Wednesday include the Season 6 debut of “Legends of Tomorrow” on Sunday, May 2; Season 4 of “Dynasty” on Friday, May 7; and Season 3 of “In the Dark” on Wednesday, June 9. Absent from the lineup is sixth and final season of “Supergirl,” which has not yet been scheduled.

See all of the new premiere dates below.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

8:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

8:00-9:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: SPRING FLING (All-New Special)

9:00-10:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore Episode)

SUNDAY, MAY 2

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (New Time Period)

FRIDAY, MAY 7

8:00-9:00pm CHARMED (New Time Period)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

8:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 14

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Series Premiere)