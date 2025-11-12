Kurt Russell Will Return for ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Season 2

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is set to return to Apple TV soon.

Ahead of Season 2, Legendary and Apple are teasing the return of a very famous cast member from the original season – none other than Kurt Russell, who played the older version of Lee Shaw, a mysterious, Monarch-affiliated character.

There’s no word on whether Wyatt Russell, Kurt’s real-life son, will be back as the younger version of Shaw just yet. Stay tuned.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is set within the Monsterverse, a series of interconnected movies and series that feature Godzilla and Kong (at the end of the first season of “Monarch,” Kong was revealed). The first season concerned a young woman (Anna Sawai), who goes searching for answers after her father’s suspicious death. This leads her to Monarch, the organization that tracks kaiju like Godzilla, which of course spills out into an even bigger mystery.

Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Anders Holm, Mari Yamamoto and Takehiro Hira also co-starred in the first season.

For now, we wait patiently for more information about Season 2 of the series, including when it will begin streaming on Apple TV and who else will be back for more monster-filled fun.