He may have looked toasty in his silver puffer jacket during Monday’s broadcast of the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders game on NFL Network, but former quarterback Kurt Warner found himself getting roasted by the Internet.

Viewers who caught a glimpse of Warner’s bright, bright, bright look couldn’t stop comparing the two-time MVP’s fashion statement to a variety of silver coated edible goods.

One Twitter user posted a side-by-side shot of Warner and and old-school Jiffy Pop bag.

“It’s nice but Costanza has you beat bud,” another user poster, making a “Seinfeld” reference.

It's nice but Costanza has you beat bud. pic.twitter.com/0YhbjEvx6v — Pizza The Hutt (@KevinHu36283994) December 20, 2021

Another pointed out Warner’s resemblance to the Tin Man from “Wizard of Oz.”

Warner had fun with it all, though, Tweeting during the game, “We have to get you all a better game in 2nd half… WAY TOO MUCH TALK ABOUT MY JACKET!!! Haha… #ThanksForWatching.”

And though he’s no doubt been recognized many, many, many times in airports for his NFL career, the jacket brought him even more attention.

“Going through airport today and recognized by “The Jacket”, I love this world!!! And as I said last night “Drip or drown, and I’m walking on water baby”… have a GREAT day ppl!!” he Tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Read on for more Tweets from comparing Warner’s look to a Chipotle burrito, a Hershey’s Kiss and more.

Couldn’t choose between a star or an angel so went with both. Merry Christmas! @kurt13warner pic.twitter.com/N9c5cjo7py — American Underdog (@AmericanUnderdg) December 21, 2021