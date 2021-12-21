premier league nbc sports network

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Why NBC Sports Network’s Shutdown This Month Could Be a Sign of Cable TV’s Bleak Future

by | December 21, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

”We were able to see the trends and what was happening with cord-cutting and cord nevers,“ a senior NBC Sports exec tells TheWrap

NBC Sports Network, abbreviated NBCSN, was supposed to be Comcast’s attempt to create its own national cable sports network — even though NBC Sports was not nearly as bullish as Fox in taking on ESPN as the dominant cable destination for sports.

But less than a decade after trying to compete in the cable sports space, the network is shutting down for good next week — a harbinger of the troubled times the entire cable TV industry is facing amid the shift from traditional TV viewership to streaming. In fact, NBCUniversal has decided to sacrifice NBCSN to save USA Network, as well as give more sports content to the company’s upstart streaming service, Peacock.

Become a member to read more.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

spider-man far from home

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swung to a Record $600 Million Debut Despite the Pandemic
greys anatomy station 10 big sky

Ratings: Fox’s Football Sacks ‘Station 19,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Big Sky’ Fall Finales
cable network ratings wwe

All 124 Cable Channels Ranked by Average Viewership in 2021

Can ‘The Goldbergs’ Survive Jeff Garlin’s Ouster – and Sinking Ratings?
west-side-story-cast

‘West Side Story': Gee, Officer Krupke, Why Was It a Flop?
masked singer survivor finales ratings mr mayor

Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ and ‘Survivor’ Season Finales Smash NBC Holiday Specials
COVID spider-man far from home

Spider-Man vs. COVID: Can ‘No Way Home’ Hit $1 Billion in Global Box Office During a Pandemic?
sex lives of college girls

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Enters This Week’s List of New In-Demand Shows
Grand Crew - Episode Pilot

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Grand Crew’ Doesn’t Have a Grand Debut Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finale
univision money heist

Why Univision TV President Isn’t Worried About Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ and Other Spanish-Language Hits
Spider-Man No Way Home

Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swing to a $150 Million-Plus Opening?