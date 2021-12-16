Spike Lee Signs Multiyear Film Deal With Netflix to Direct and Produce

Spike Lee is expanding his partnership with Netflix, signing a multiyear deal that will have him directing and producing new films for the stramer.

Lee’s partnership will begin with Netflix this January, and through the deal, Netflix is also agreeing to invest in and provide support to develop new talent and increase diversity representation in the entertainment industry.

The Oscar-winner has already collaborated with Netflix four times, including most notably for his Oscar-nominated film “Da 5 Bloods,” but also for the 2017 TV special “Rodney King,” for producing the indie film “See You Yesterday” from 2019, and for producing and directing episodes of the series “She’s Gotta Have It” based on his 1986 film of the same name.

“There Is No Better Way For Me And My Company 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks To Begin The New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott And Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders Of NETFLIX. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus On The New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF,” Spike Lee said in a statement.

“Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining,” Scott Stuber, head of global film at Netflix, said in a statement. “We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world.”

Spike Lee recently served as the Cannes Jury President at the most recent festival this summer, awarding “Titane” the Palme D’Or. He most recently directed the filmed version of “David Byrne’s American Utopia” and the documentary series for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021 1/2.”

Earlier this year it was reported that Lee would produce another film set at Netflix by the director of “See You Yesterday, a period fantasy called “Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu” from director Stefon Bristol. Lee is also working on an untitled musical about the invention of Viagra for eOne.

Lee and 40 Acres were represented in the negotiation by ICM Partners and Lawrence Shire and Peter Grant at the Grubman Shire law firm.