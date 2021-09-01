Rosie O’Donnell to Interview 9/11 Truthers Cut From Spike Lee Docuseries

9/11 truther Rosie O’Donnell will sit down with members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, the group announced Wednesday. The interview, set up to promote a new film from conspiracy theorist Dylan Avery, includes multiple individuals who were cut from Spike Lee’s HBO docuseries “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½.”

Avery’s film, titled “The Unspeakable,” is described as “a feature-length documentary that follows four families in their ongoing struggle to find out the truth about the death of their loved ones 20 years ago in the destruction of the World Trade Center.” Avery made his name as a filmmaker with the 2005 documentary “Loose Change,” which posited that Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were a false flag operation and would go on to become one of central texts for the 9/11 truther movement.

O’Donnell has a history of promoting 9/11 conspiracy theories, having said she “still [does] not believe the official story” of the attacks.

She will sit down with 9/11 family members Bob McIlvaine and Drew DePalma and architect Bill Brinnier, three individuals whose inclusion in Lee’s docuseries drew enough outrage to force the last-minute removal of more than 30 minutes of footage.

McIlvaine and DePalma issued a statement following their removal from Lee’s series, calling on HBO to restore the footage. “We are not conspiracy theorists. We are family members seeking the truth about the murder of our son and mother, respectively,” the duo said.

O’Donnell’s interview will be hosted on the Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth website on Sept. 10, one day before the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Avery’s film will premiere on YouTube one week later on Sept. 17.