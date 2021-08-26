Spike Lee Removes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories From HBO Docuseries

Spike Lee has removed 9/11 truther content from his HBO docuseries “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½,” the network confirmed Thursday.

The move comes after days of criticism over content featured in episodes of the series screened for press ahead of their release. In now-removed scenes from an upcoming episode set to air on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack, Lee interviewed members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

In an interview with the New York Times, Lee defended the move by saying, “I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11.”

Following criticism, Lee released a statement Wednesday saying he was re-editing the episode, asking viewers to withhold judgement until they see the final cut. An individual familiar with the show said approximately 30 minutes of the episode have been removed, including the entire exchange about conspiracy theories.

Described as “a four-part documentary essay,” Lee’s “NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½” features interviews first responders, politicians and journalists alongside Lee and his own family and friends. Per HBO, “The quintessential New York filmmaker uses his unique sensibilities to craft a multi-faceted mosaic of the city as it deals with some of the most life-changing events of the last twenty years.”