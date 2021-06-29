‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle Massey Charged With Immoral Communication With a Minor

Former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey has been charged with one felony count of immoral communication with a minor, according to court records.

The charges were filed on June 14 in King County, Wash., and Massey was scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing on Monday, according to the King County Superior Court Clerk’s Office. Massey failed to appear at the hearing.

Representatives for Massey did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Massey, now 29, was previously sued in 2019 for allegedly sending explicit messages and photos to a 13-year-old girl. The civil suit claimed that the actor, who first met the girl when she was four years old, reconnected with her in 2018 after she expressed interest in entering the entertainment industry.

The suit, which asked for $1.5 million, said Massey sent the girl “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” over Snapchat.

Massey is best known for starring on the Disney sitcoms “That’s So Raven” and spinoff “Cory in the House.” His other credits include the Disney Channel Original Movie “Life Is Ruff” and Season 11 of “Dancing With the Stars.”