‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets New Premiere Date, Trailer After Being Delayed at Spectrum Amid Police Protests (Video)

Spectrum Originals has set a new premiere date for the Gabrielle Union-Jessica Alba series “L.A.’s Finest” after delaying the cop drama earlier this summer.

The series will return for its second season on Wednesday, Sept. 9, when all 13 episodes are made available on-demand to Spectrum subscribers. Watch a trailer for the new season above.

Season 2 of the “Bad Boys” spinoff was originally scheduled to premiere back in June but was delayed amid police brutality protests in the weeks following the death of George Floyd. The new premiere date comes just a few weeks before the first season is set to make its linear-TV premiere on Fox.

Also Read: Spectrum Delays 'LA's Finest' Season 2 Premiere Amid Police Protests

A spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film series, “L.A.’s Finest” features Gabrielle Union reprising her role as Syd Burnett from 2003’s “Bad Boys II.” Now an LAPD detective, Syd is paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba). Alba and Union are executive producers on the series alongside Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and pilot director Anton Cropper.

Spectrum has also set an Oct. 26 premiere date for the Mark Strong-led thriller “Temple.”

“Our strategy at Spectrum Originals has always been to carefully curate quality programming for our audience and serve as an entertainment destination,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “It’s going to be an action-packed fall, as fans and soon-to-be-fans of our flagship series L.A.’s FINEST will be able to binge seasons one and two in their entirety, free and on-demand. Then later in the fall we will drop all eight-episodes of the gripping series TEMPLE lead by the wildly talented Mark Strong.”