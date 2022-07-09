L.Q. Jones, Veteran Character Actor in Sam Peckinpah Films, Dies at 94

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor best known for starring in Sam Peckinpah films and whose career spanned seven decades has died, the actor’s grandson Erté deGarces confirmed to Variety. Jones died in his Hollywood Hills home on Saturday surrounded by family. He was 94.

Jones is best known to modern audiences for roles in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino (1995),” “The Edge (1997),” “The Mask of Zorro (1998)” and Robert Altman’s last film “A Prairie Home Companion (2006).”

Justice Ellis McQueen was born on Aug. 19, 1927, in Beaumont Texas. After serving in the Navy, he went to study law at the University of Texas at Austin.

Jones made his feature film debut in 1955 in “Battle Cry,” credited under his birth name Justus McQueen. His character’s name in the film was L.Q. Jones, a name he took a liking to and adopted as his stage name for all his roles as an actor.

Jones appeared in numerous films in the 1960s and 1970s. He became a member of Sam Peckinpah’s stock company of actors, appearing in his “Klondike” series (1960–1961), “Ride the High Country” (1962), “Major Dundee” (1965), “The Wild Bunch” (1969), “The Ballad of Cable Hogue” (1970), and “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid” (1973), according to his wiki page.

On top of his film career where he racked up over 60 acting credits, Jones also appeared on television western serials such as “Gunsmoke,” “The Virginian” and “Bonanza.”

Jones also was an independent filmmaker, having produced four films in his career. Jones directed, produced and wrote the script for the black comedy science fiction film “A Boy and His Dog (1975).”

Jones is survived by his sons, Randy McQueen and Steve Marshall, and by his daughter, Mindy McQueen.