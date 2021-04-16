LA Artist David Choe Gets Interview Show at FX

FX has picked up a five-episode interview series hosted by Los Angeles-based artist David Choe, the cable network announced Friday.

“The Choe Show” will see the host turn his “eccentric, compassionate and disruptive worldview into a lens for an audience to experience a kind of radical empathy for others,” according to FX’s description. “From the walls of his childhood home, Choe takes his guests on a journey where he is both a motivational interviewer and compassionate listener. While using the acts of art and play, both Choe and his guests depart on a journey of shared emotional experience. It is through their bonded and authentic connection that Choe is able to bring forth an of-the-moment honesty to the portraiture he’s creating.”

All five episodes will air back-to-back on FX on Friday, June 25.

Known for his creations as a painter and muralist, Choe’s work also includes appearances on film and television, including two of Vice’s early streaming programs, “The Vice Guide to Travel” and “Thumb’s Up!” He’s also made appearances on David Chang’s “Ugly Delicious,” Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” and most recently had a cameo on Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”

Choe is creator and executive producer on “The Choe Show,” which also counts “Atlanta’s” Hiro Murai among its executive producers. Paco Raterta directed the series. Matt Revelli and Christopher Chen of Choe Show LLC, and Nate Matteson of Murai’s Super Frog Entertainment also executive produce.