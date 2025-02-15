Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Netflix’s ‘La Dolce Villa’ Before

If you are looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new feel-good rom-com that also transports you to Italy, then “La Dolce Villa” is probably right up your alley.

Now streaming on Netflix, the movie centers on Eric Field (Scott Foley), a dad who rushes to Italy after his daughter tells him that she’s purchasing a home there for one euro and plans to rebuild it herself. Naturally, he has to stop what he feels is a wildly poor decision.

But once he gets there, the two are able to find common ground and reconnect after the passing of the family’s matriarch. Eric even finds love along the way.

So, here are all the people you’ll need to keep track of in “La Dolce Villa.”