Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Netflix’s ‘La Dolce Villa’ Before

If you are looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new feel-good rom-com that also transports you to Italy, then “La Dolce Villa” is probably right up your alley.
Now streaming on Netflix, the movie centers on Eric Field (Scott Foley), a dad who rushes to Italy after his daughter tells him that she’s purchasing a home there for one euro and plans to rebuild it herself. Naturally, he has to stop what he feels is a wildly poor decision.
But once he gets there, the two are able to find common ground and reconnect after the passing of the family’s matriarch. Eric even finds love along the way.
So, here are all the people you’ll need to keep track of in “La Dolce Villa.”
Eric Field (Scott Foley)
Eric Field is a dad, a widower, a consultant and a former chef. He really just loves his daughter and wants what’s best for her. He’s played by Scott Foley, who you might remember from “Scandal,” “Felicity” or “Grey’s Anatomy.” More recently, he’s starred in series like “Girls on the Bus” and “The Big Leap.”
Olivia Field (Maia Reficco)
Olivia is Eric’s daughter, who decides to buy an Italian villa for one euro, thus setting the movie in motion. She’s played by Maia Reficco, who Broadway fans will recognize from her recent run in “Hadestown.” You might also recognize her from “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” or “Kally’s Mashup.”
Francesca (Violante Placido)
Francesca is the mayor of Montezara, who has high hopes for restoring her town. She also catches the eye of Eric pretty quickly. She’s played by Violante Placido, an actress who is very well-known in Italy. She previously starred opposite George Clooney in “The American,” and Nicolas Cage in “Ghost Rider: The Spirit of Vengeance.”
Giovanni (Giuseppe Futia)
Giovanni is a local Montezara chef, and clearly has an eye for Olivia. He’s played by Hollywood newcomer Giuseppe Futia, who previously had roles in Italian films including “U.S. Palmese” and “Backstage: dietro le quinte.”
Nino (Simone Luglio)
Nino is the contractor for the villa, and pushes Olivia to explore potential new dreams. He’s played by Simone Luglio, whose last role was in 2019 in “Martin Eden.”