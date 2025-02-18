‘La Dolce Villa’ Debuts as Most-Watched Netflix Movie of the Week With 19.8 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“La Dolce Villa” debuted as Netflix’s most-watched movie of the week just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Italy-set movie scored 19.8 million views from its Feb. 13 debut through Feb. 16, making it the No. 1 most-watched English movie during the week of Feb. 10. Viewership for “La Dolce Villa” outpaced “Kinda Pregnant,” which took the No. 2 spot with 13.7 million views, as well as “Aftermath,” which scored third place with 9.9 million views.

The “Shrek” franchise took three of the spots on the Top 10 movies list this week, with “Shrek” taking fourth place with 7 million views, “Shrek 2” coming in the No. 5 slot with 6.1 million views and “Shrek the Third” coming in at No. 10 with 3.6 million views. Further down on the list, “Back in Action” spent its fifth week on the list with 5.7 million viewers in sixth place, while “The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep” took seventh place with 4.8 million views.

On the TV front, limited series “Surviving Black Hawk Down” debuted as the most-watched English TV show of the week with 7.9 million views, outpacing the 5.9 million views brought in by “Cobra Kai” Season 6, which spent its eighth week in the Top 10 list.

“Apple Cider Vinegar” and “Sweet Magnolias” Season 4 spent their second weeks on the Top 10 TV list, this time taking the Nos. 3 and 4 spots with 5.6 million and 4.5 million views, respectively. “The Night Agent” took the No. 5 spot on the list with 4.3 views, while “Love Is Blind” debuted the first six episodes of its eighth installment to a lukewarm audience of 4 million views in sixth place.

Next up was “The Recruit” Season 2, which scored 3.3 million views in seventh place while the Feb. 10 installment of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” scored 2.8 million views in the No. 8 slot on the TV list. “Ms. Rachel,” which began streaming on Netflix in late January, took the No. 9 slot with 2.6 million views.