Multiple Emmy-winning producer Ben Winston has been tapped to executive produce and creatively direct the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Veteran Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies producer Scott Givens will also serve as an executive producer for the ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be produced as part of a new entity called FulFive, a joint venture between Winston’s FulWell Entertaintainment and Givens’ FiveCurrents led by Givens and Ryann Lauckner who are co-CEOs.

“We searched the world for partners who could blend artistic vision and flawless execution at the highest level,” Peter Rice, LA28 head of ceremonies and content and executive producer, said Thursday. “Ben Winston and Scott Givens are two of the most accomplished producers in live entertainment today. Their combined expertise brings together the creative storytelling and production excellence needed to deliver ceremonies worthy of the Olympic and Paralympic stage that will showcase Los Angeles as the entertainment capital of the world while celebrating the athletes who inspire us all.”

Winston’s resume is packed with a long history of producing live events. The 14-time Emmy winner behind “Adele: One Night Only,” “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” and James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” will “build on the creative foundation he established with the spectacular Paris-to-LA-Olympic Handover Celebration,” according to the LA28 announcement.

Winston also previously produced The Grammys, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and more.

“The Olympic Games and Paralympic Games represent the pinnacle of human achievement, and Los Angeles, the home of storytelling, offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine what these ceremonies can be,” Winston said. “I couldn’t be more honored, grateful and delighted to take on this role, and to work alongside Peter, Scott and the whole LA28 team, to create unforgettable ceremonies that will truly inspire and entertain, while cerebrating the Olympic and Paralympic spirit and the creative energy of this city.”

As for Givens, he’s produced more than 400 major live events, and served in 15 Olympic Games.

“These ceremonies represent the ultimate challenge in live production – bringing together global headliners, thousands of performers, best-in-class technologies and split-second timing on the world’s biggest stage,” Givens said. “I’m thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented LA28 team alongside Ben and Peter to execute a vision that honors the athletes and creates a unifying memory for Los Angeles, California, our nation and a global broadcast audience in the billions.”

The 2028 Olympic Games kick off July 14, 2028. The events will be located at both the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and the 2028 Stadium. The closing ceremony will take place July 30, 2028, at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.