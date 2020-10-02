Go Pro Today

LA Times Editorial Board Blames ‘Reckless’ Trump for His Own Coronavirus Diagnosis

Times board says POTUS “has endangered not only himself and his family but the stability of the country by throwing the executive branch into chaos”

| October 2, 2020 @ 5:59 AM
Donald Trump

Oliver Contreras / Getty Images

By the time most Americans woke up to the overnight news of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis Friday, the Los Angeles Times editorial board had already published its opinion — and it was scathing. The Friday morning editorial called Trump “reckless” and placed the blame for his coronavirus diagnosis — which came at the same time as First Lady Melania Trump’s — squarely on him.

“No matter how you feel about Trump’s performance as president — and we feel pretty strongly that it has been a disaster — this is another crisis for a nation reeling from a year that almost seems apocalyptic: Trump’s impeachment, COVID-19, a popular outcry over racial injustice, the deaths of John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, catastrophic wildfires,” the editorial said. “And now this: A reckless president whose irresponsibility has endangered not only himself and his family but the stability of the country by throwing the executive branch into chaos. Another crisis, this one fully of Trump’s own making.”

Also Read: Trump and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19: 'We Will Get Through This TOGETHER!'

The editorial went on to say that Trump is at a higher risk because of his age and weight, then said the diagnosis was “inevitable.”

“Considering the lack of regard Trump and his aides have shown for the simple infection-control measures of social distancing and face masks, there’s no telling how many other people working in critical White House roles may have been infected,” the piece said, referencing an indoor rally that went ahead as scheduled on Thursday night even after aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

The Trumps were tested after it was learned that one of his senior advisers, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Their own positive diagnosis was announced early Friday morning in a statement from the president’s personal physician, Sean P. Conley.

“They plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote. “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured, I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Read the entire L.A. Times editorial here.

