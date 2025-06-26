LA Times Offers New Buyouts That Union Says ‘Egregiously’ Violate Contract | Report

Los Angeles Times Management sent buyout offers this week to a small group of employees that the paper’s union say “egregiously” violate employee contracts, Oliver Darcy reported Wednesday.

According to Darcy, the staffers in question, largely newsroom veterans, had volunteered to accept buyouts during an earlier series of cuts. They were given just 48 hours to decide whether or not to accept, an offer LA Times guild chair Matt Hamilton said in a memo to members was “rushed/botched” and also “egregiously violates our contract.”

Hamilton also said that management failed to notify the guild of of the buyout offers as required by the current contract, and worse that the offers were “roughly half of what select members were entitled to,” Darcy reported.

Representatives for the LA Times Union didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. Representatives for the Los Angeles Times also didn’t immediately respond.

More to come…