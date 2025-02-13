LA Times Owner’s Comments About Reporter on Dr. Drew Show Could Stoke Further Harassment, Guild Says

Members of the Los Angeles Times newsroom are not happy with owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, yet again.

This time, it follows his appearance on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s YouTube show on Tuesday, in which Dr. Pinsky criticized reporter Jaclyn Cosgrove’s “terrible” coverage in 2021, when the famous radio and TV doctor was nominated to a local homeless commission. Dr. Pinsky told Dr. Soon-Shiong that Cosgrove never reached out to him at the time.

“Whenever I’ve had an article written about me — particularly by the LA Times, I’m sorry to say… it’s so distorted,” Pinsky said.

He added that Cosgrove’s coverage of his nomination to the 10-member L.A. Homeless Services Authority — which was later pulled following complaints — was “disgusting.”

The LA Times owner agreed, saying, “I think you’re right.”

“That was supposed to be then a news report, rather than opinion — and that’s what I also think is wrong about media here. You have to be fair,” Soon-Shiong said. “And that’s all you ask, right? Fair and honest, and to call you on some of these things.”

On Wednesday, the LA Times Guild Unit Council sent a letter to Dr. Soon-Shiong, letting him know they were not thrilled with his appearance.

The letter said Pinsky made “false comments,” and, coupled with Soon-Shiong’s “apparent support for them, invite further harassment of our colleague.”

“We are asking for a public statement making it clear that Pinsky’s comments were false and for the company to offer its support for Cosgrove, who was doing their job as a journalist for the Los Angeles Times,” the letter added. “The owner of the Los Angeles Times should not support – or keep quiet during – unfair attacks on his own employee.”

The letter further said Pinsky was incorrect that Cosgrove never reached out to him, noting that he had been “quoted extensively” in the 2021 stories.

“Following their publication, Pinsky and podcast host Adam Carolla repeatedly attacked Cosgrove on Carolla’s show. Carolla called Cosgrove a ‘f–king coward’ and the two launched various other insults at Cosgrove,” the letter said. “The attacks led to a barrage of harassment from Pinsky’s followers.”

Cosgrove was reportedly called a “bitch,” a “coward” and a “liar,” among other insults, following the 2021 stories, per the letter.

A rep for Dr. Pinsky did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, and neither did Soon-Shiong.

“This whole thing has been really painful and brought up bad memories from 2021, when my wife and I were fearful for our safety,” Cosgrove told TheWrap on Thursday. “I’m in awe of how supportive my colleagues and union have been. The LA Times newsroom is full of good hardworking folks, and I hope the public knows that.”

The union’s letter comes after many LAT employees were upset with the billionaire for canceling the paper’s planned endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election — a move that led to some writers leaving the paper.

You can watch the conversation about the Times’ coverage at around the 28:00-mark in the video, above.