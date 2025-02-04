LA Times Offers Voluntary Buyouts to Employees Who Have Worked More Than 2 Years | Report

The Los Angeles Times has offered voluntary buyouts to any employee who has worked at the legacy newspaper more than two years, according to a Monday X post from Semafor media editor Max Tani.

Tani posted a screenshot of the memo late Monday. The Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

In an email to staff shared with me, the LA Times says it’s offering voluntary buyouts to all staff who have been there for more than two years. pic.twitter.com/3KzjbtgCVL — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 4, 2025

Details of the buyout program were not revealed. Tani did not include the link to more information that was provided to employees at the end of the email.

Here’s the full text:

Dear Colleagues,

The Los Angeles Times is offering a voluntary buyout program (Employee Voluntary Separation Plan). This program is open to all employees who have been with The Times for two years or more.

We understand that many of you and our broader community have been deeply affected by the recent devastating wildfires. These events have underscored the essential role that The Times plays in delivering critical information to those in need. The unwavering commitment and resilience demonstrated by our team, across every department, during this crisis has been inspiring.

While The Times remains a vital source of news and information for our city, region, state and beyond, the economic landscape of the media industry continues to be extremely challenging. The difficult financial situation faced by The Times requires us to remain diligent in managing costs. By offering this voluntary buyout program, we aim to provide those of you who may be interested with the flexibility to explore your options.

Our commitment to delivering a high-quality product that meets or exceeds the expectations of our audience remains steadfast. We will continue to strive for excellence while also seeking ways to operate as efficiently as possible.

Additional details about the Employee Voluntary Separation Plan can be found by clicking the link below. Please take the time to review this information carefully.