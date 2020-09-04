Go Pro Today

Labor Day 2020 TV Viewing Guide: Here Are 17 Things to Watch This Weekend (Photos)

From the series premiere of Netflix’s “Away” to Season 2 of Amazon’s “The Boys”

| September 4, 2020 @ 8:11 AM
Away, The Boys, P-Valley
(L-R) "Away" (Netflix), "The Boys" (Amazon), "P-Valley" (Starz)
For many of us, this Labor Day weekend will be the first in recent memory in which we will not attend a barbeque, crack open a cold one with the boys, or go for one last beach day of the season -- unless done so in outdoor settings and in small groups with the proper social-distance measures in place, of course. But allow us at TheWrap to pose an alternative: Stay inside and watch TV instead. Here are 17 options spaced out from Friday to Monday that just might keep you entertained.
Away Hilary Swank
Netflix
"Away" - Netflix Season 1 of this Hilary Swank-led series about astronauts on a very long mission to Mars premieres Friday.
The Boys
Amazon
"The Boys" Season 2 - Amazon Crack open a cold one with The Boys when the second season of this series about a vigilante group that keeps superheroes-gone-rogue in check premieres on Friday.
Liu Yifei in Mulan
Disney
"Mulan" - Disney+ Be one of the first to stream Disney's live-action remake of the animated classic movie when it becomes available to Disney+ subscribes for an extra fee on Friday.
Noughts + Crosses
Peacock
"Noughts + Crosses" - Peacock This fictional, dystopian alternate-history series about a society in which Black "Crosses" rule over white "Noughts" originally premiered on BBC One in the U.K., but Americans can catch it when it debuts Friday on Peacock.
BTK Killer - Dennis Rader
Getty Images
"BTK: Chasing a Killer" - ID Fans of true crime can watch this three-hour special presentation during ID's "6 Nights of Serial Killers" on Friday at 9 p.m.
major league soccer
Getty Images
Major League Soccer - FOX Catch some soccer on Saturday when Orlando City plays Atlanta United at 8 p.m. on Fox.
Viola Davis and husband
OWN
"Black Love" Season 4 premiere - OWN This series seeks out the secrets of making a marriage work, highlighting real-life love stories from the Black community. Check it out when it returns on Saturday at 9 p.m.
Cowboys vs. Steelers
NFL
"FOX NFL Sunday: 2020 Season Preview" - FOX  Watch Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, and Curt Menefee talk about this year's unprecedented upcoming NFL Season on Sunday at 7 p.m.
P-Valley Starz
Starz
"P-Valley" Season Finale - Starz Watch the first season finale of this show about a Mississippi Delta strip club called The Pynk Sunday on Starz at 8 p.m.
Cliff "Method Man" Smith in "Power Book II: Ghost"
Starz
"Power Book II: Ghost" Series Premiere - Starz Watch the very first episode of the very first spinoff (three more to come!) of the "Power" franchise on Sunday at 9 p.m.
Madagascar_ A Little Wild
DreamWorks Animation
"Madagascar: A Little Wild" - Hulu and Peacock For the kids, turn on this animated series featuring beloved zoo animals Marty, Alex, Gloria, and Melman from the "Madagascar" franchise on both streaming services Monday.
American Ninja Warrior - season 11
NBC
"American Ninja Warrior" Season 12 Premiere - NBC Watch the first night of qualifiers for Season 12 on Monday at 8 p.m. You'll see a lot of athleticism, but what you won't see is any trace of former champion Drew Drechsel.
Juan Pablo Galavis
ABC
"The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever!" Season finale - ABC Watch Juan Pablo Galavis' episode of this recap series on Monday at 8 p.m. to gear up for the premiere of "The Bachelorette" on Oct. 13 starring one of the women from his season, Clare Crawley.
The Conjuring 2 Wilson Farmiga
Ed and Lorraine Warren as played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in "The Conjuring 2." (Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema)
"Devil's Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren" - Travel Channel Learn all about the real-life paranormal-investigating couple behind "The Conjuring" and "Annabelle" films in this special airing Monday night at 9 p.m.
Ozzy Osbourne
Getty Images
"The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" - A&E Fans of Black Sabbath -- or just a good time -- will want to tune in to A&E's two-hour biography special on Ozzy Osbourne on Monday at 9 p.m.
Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer
Getty Images
"Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" Season 2 Finale - Food Network  If you like her comedy, you might also like to watch Schumer learn how to cook with the help of her husband, Chris Fischer, who happens to be a professional chef. Airs Monday at 10 p.m.
How I Met Your Mother Girls vs Suits
CBS
"How I Met Your Mother" 64-Episode Marathon - Laff Network An oldie but a goodie. Scripps channel Laff Network, the country's first-ever, over-the-air broadcast television network devoted to comedy around-the-clock, will marathon 64 of "HIMYM's" 208 episodes starting Sunday at 8 a.m. ET and running straight through Monday at midnight. The rest of the nine-season run continues from there.