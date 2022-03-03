Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz Set as Oscars Presenters

Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Kevin Costner and Yuh-Jung Youn will be among the presenters at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the show’s producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Thursday.

They’re the first round of presenters for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, which air March 27 on ABC. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Packer said. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Gaga was expected by some to be an Oscar nominee for her work in “House of Gucci.” Rock has previously hosted the ceremony, and Kravitz is about to be seen in what could easily be the biggest movie of the year in “The Batman.” Youn is last year’s winner for Best Supporting Actress for her work in “Minari,” and it’s expected that other winners from last year’s ceremony will eventually be on hand to present this year’s winners, as is tradition.

The Academy is in the midst of backlash for its decision to present eight different categories this year before the live broadcast begins and edit those winners and acceptance speeches into the live show. While the Academy has clarified that the names of all nominees will be read aloud and that they’ll be able to give their acceptance speech in front of an audience, some presenters and nominees will be given staggered arrival times in the hour-and-a-half before the live broadcast begins and will still be finishing preshow and red-carpet commitments throughout the first hour of awards presentation.

Though the Academy has been reaching out to folks connected with the nominees to ensure they’ll be present.