The “Gaga Chromatica Ball” setlist has it all.

More than a decade after “Lady Gaga Presents the Monster Ball Tour,” Gaga is finally back with another professionally recorded concert: “Gaga Chromatica Ball.” The pop icon recorded a 2022 performance in front of a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles’ Dodgert Stadium during her “Chromatica Ball” tour, and now, it’s finally streaming on Max for all to see.

The setlist ranges from her catchiest club anthems like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face” to acoustic piano renderings of “A Star Is Born” hits “Shallow” and “Always Remember Us This Way” and her most heartfelt songs, a la “Angel Down.” Of course, it’s all done with Gaga’s signature avant-garde glam and theatricality.

Check out all the songs in the “Gaga Chromatica Ball” setlist below.

Prelude

“Bad Romance”

“Just Dance”

“Poker Face”

Act I

“The Operation” (Interlude)

“Alice”

“Replay”

“Monster”

Act II

“Flowers” (Interlude)

“911”

“Sour Candy”

“Telephone”

“LoveGame”

Act III

“The Birth of Freedom” (Interlude)

“Babylon”

“Free Woman”

“Born This Way”

Act IV

“Tamara” (Interlude)

“Shallow”

“Always Remember Us This Way”

“The Edge of Glory”

“Angel Down”

“Fun Tonight”

“Enigma”

Finale