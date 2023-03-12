Lady Gaga performed a stripped down version of her song “Hold My Hand” which is nominated in the Best Original song category for the film “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Oscars.

The “House of Gucci” actress’ performance was not confirmed until the day of the ceremony after reports that she would not be attending or performing.

Gaga graced the red carpet in a full face makeup — including red lipstick — and a black formal dress, but she changed into a black T-shirt and black jeans with holes in the knees, removing her makeup, to belt the ballad.

Gaga is currently filming for “Joker 2: Folie à Deux” in which she will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn. She will lend her vocal chops to the “Joker” sequel, which is set to be a musical and release October 4, 2024.

“Hold My Hand” is nominated alongside Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” “This Is a Life” by Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Sofia Carson’s “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Women” and “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani..

“I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film “Top Gun: Maverick” in my studio basement. It’s deeply personal for me and I think that we all need each other,” she said. “We need a lot of love to walk through this life and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”

The singer and actress, who won the Oscar for Best Original Song “Shallow” in “A Star Is Born” in 2019, has previously stated that she went full method to put herself in the headspace of Patrizia Reggiani for “House of Gucci,” based on the book by Sarah Gay Forden.